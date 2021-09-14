$976.36 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post $976.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $951.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $994.21 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $636.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,929 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

