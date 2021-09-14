9,842 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,680. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -294.51 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.