A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

A.M. Castle & Co. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A.M. Castle & Co engages in the distribution of specialty metals and supply chain services. The firm serves the producer equipment, commercial and military aircraft, heavy equipment, industrial goods, and construction equipment sectors. Its products include alloy and stainless steels, nickel alloys, aluminum, titanium, and carbon.

