A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMKBY opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $15.58.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

