Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

