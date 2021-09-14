AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Sells $44,988.32 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AAON stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 172,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,037. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $81.25.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
About AAON
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.