AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Sells $44,988.32 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAON stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 172,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,037. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AAON by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 893,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,573,000 after buying an additional 30,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

