AAX Token (AAB) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $5.38 million and $14,126.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00144293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.43 or 0.00821343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043383 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars.

