Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,018. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.