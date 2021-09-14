Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 25,036.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

