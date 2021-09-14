Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 25,036.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,293 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 324,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 164,614 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,355,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

