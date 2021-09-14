Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of FCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,769. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Get Aberdeen Global Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.