Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and $173,837.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00143168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00828552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

