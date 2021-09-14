Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.66.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 176.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $621,000.

Shares of ACHC opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

