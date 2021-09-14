ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.81

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 20728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

