Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,500 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ACST stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 1,398,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

