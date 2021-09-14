Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.20. Accel Entertainment also reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,380 shares of company stock valued at $848,083 in the last ninety days. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 113.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.30. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.