Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 56,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,665. The company has a market capitalization of $216.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.06. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

