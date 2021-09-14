Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Accuray worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 679,502 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Accuray by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 423,493 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,404,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 355,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 316,490 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 307,425 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARAY opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.34 million, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

