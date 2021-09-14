Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) Short Interest Update

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 2,650.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,088,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,980,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACBA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

