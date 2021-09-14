AceD (ACED) Market Capitalization Tops $155,661.16

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AceD has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $155,661.16 and approximately $3,831.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

