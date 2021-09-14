ACoconut (AC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $65,469.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $615,049.48 and approximately $65,469.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053627 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

