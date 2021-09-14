Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.