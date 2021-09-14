Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Holdings Lowered by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,993 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.30.

Shares of AYI opened at $172.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.73. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

