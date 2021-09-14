Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $147,840.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,077.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.96 or 0.07236893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00384183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.54 or 0.01356361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00120193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.16 or 0.00552621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00567337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00338359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006542 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

