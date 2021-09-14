Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Up 4.2%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $44.82. 2,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 436,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ADGI. Guggenheim began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

