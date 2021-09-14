Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.36. 101,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,855,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,737 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 883,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 656,917 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 623,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

