Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

ADAP stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,157,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,348. The company has a market capitalization of $828.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.