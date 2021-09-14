adbank (ADB) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. adbank has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $182,253.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, adbank has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00143461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.92 or 0.00738854 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

ADB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,325,674 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.