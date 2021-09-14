Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 742.0% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Adbri stock remained flat at $$2.73 during trading on Tuesday. Adbri has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adbri to a “hold” rating and set a $3.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.