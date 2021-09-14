Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. 575,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,308. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

