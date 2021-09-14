AdEx Market Cap Hits $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00064736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00143023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00818624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043778 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

