AdEx Network Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $69.80 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00064118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00142649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.65 or 0.00843043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043999 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 137,457,076 coins and its circulating supply is 129,014,599 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

