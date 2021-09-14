Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) Shares Up 0.1%

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 4,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 52,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

