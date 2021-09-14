ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.88

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.88 ($13.98) and traded as low as €11.78 ($13.86). ADLER Real Estate shares last traded at €11.78 ($13.86), with a volume of 1,236 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.32.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

