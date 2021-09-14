Adobe (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect Adobe to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $645.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $307.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.30.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

