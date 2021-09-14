Adshares (ADS) Market Capitalization Tops $18.59 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and approximately $366,785.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00077495 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015635 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,606,150 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.