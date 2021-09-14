Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

