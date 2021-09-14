Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

