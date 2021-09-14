Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $112.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $476,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

