Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

