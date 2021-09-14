Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADVZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Shares of ADVZF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,809. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.