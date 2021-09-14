Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,410 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Core Laboratories worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after buying an additional 108,216 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.