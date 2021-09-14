Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 30,036 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

AMRS opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRS. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

