Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Bancroft Fund worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth $200,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth $356,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,814.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

