Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 233.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,292 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 125,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 43,114 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 673.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HIMX stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.