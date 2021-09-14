Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 24,232 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.55% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

