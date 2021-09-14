Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,391 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.92. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

