Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,404 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.