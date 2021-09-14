Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 900.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the period.

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $22.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.13.

