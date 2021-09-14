Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 184.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Hess stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

